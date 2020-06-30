Gorgeous and professionally installed flooring greets you upon entry! The living area features a brick fireplace and recess lighting. The kitchen includes an appliance package and modern light fixtures over the breakfast bar! All bedrooms offer updated carpet and neutral paint. Come and tour today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 815 Ackers Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
What amenities does 815 Ackers Drive have?
Some of 815 Ackers Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 Ackers Drive currently offering any rent specials?
815 Ackers Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.