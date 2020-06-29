All apartments in Arlington
Last updated February 14 2020 at 10:18 PM

8125 Macgregor Drive

8125 Macgregor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8125 Macgregor Drive, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8125 Macgregor Drive have any available units?
8125 Macgregor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 8125 Macgregor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8125 Macgregor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8125 Macgregor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8125 Macgregor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 8125 Macgregor Drive offer parking?
No, 8125 Macgregor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8125 Macgregor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8125 Macgregor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8125 Macgregor Drive have a pool?
No, 8125 Macgregor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8125 Macgregor Drive have accessible units?
No, 8125 Macgregor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8125 Macgregor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8125 Macgregor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8125 Macgregor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8125 Macgregor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

