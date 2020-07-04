All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 812 Cooper Square Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
812 Cooper Square Circle
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:29 PM

812 Cooper Square Circle

812 Cooper Square Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

812 Cooper Square Circle, Arlington, TX 76013
South Davis

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 Cooper Square Circle have any available units?
812 Cooper Square Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 812 Cooper Square Circle have?
Some of 812 Cooper Square Circle's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 Cooper Square Circle currently offering any rent specials?
812 Cooper Square Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 Cooper Square Circle pet-friendly?
No, 812 Cooper Square Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 812 Cooper Square Circle offer parking?
No, 812 Cooper Square Circle does not offer parking.
Does 812 Cooper Square Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 Cooper Square Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 Cooper Square Circle have a pool?
Yes, 812 Cooper Square Circle has a pool.
Does 812 Cooper Square Circle have accessible units?
No, 812 Cooper Square Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 812 Cooper Square Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 Cooper Square Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hudson Apartment Homes
2508 Forest Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Summit Ridge
1604 Ridge Haven Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Heritage Park
1108 Wynncrest Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Flintridge Apartments
708 Woodard Way
Arlington, TX 76011
Bravo
2108 Calais Way
Arlington, TX 76006
West Village Townhomes
300 W Pioneer Pkwy
Arlington, TX 76010
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76010
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln
Arlington, TX 76013

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center