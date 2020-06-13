8117 Abbey Glen Court

Located in the Mansfield ISD. This home features an open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining, split master bedroom, huge utility room, walk-in closets, big backyard with wood fence. This home is ready to move.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
