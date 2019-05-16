8115 York Beach Pl, Arlington, TX 76002 Harris Crossing
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
game room
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Open floor plan with new carpet! Over 3000 sqft!! Large kitchen with an open breakfast area. Spacious family room only a few feet from the formal dining and living room! Large back yard with privacy fence. Master bedroom is downstairs. Large open game room upstairs!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8115 York Beach Place have any available units?
8115 York Beach Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 8115 York Beach Place have?
Some of 8115 York Beach Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8115 York Beach Place currently offering any rent specials?
8115 York Beach Place is not currently offering any rent specials.