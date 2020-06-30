8111 Stowe Springs Lane

Amenities

Beautiful open floor plan home in Mansfield ISD ready for immediate move in!!! Spacious living and dining area. Open kitchen with corian counter-top and plenty of storage space. Fresh neutral interior paint and new carpet in all bedrooms. Living area and kitchen has nice laminate wood floor. Spacious master bedroom with bath featuring separate shower and tub. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Beautiful backyard with covered patio, landscaping, play-set and storage building. Conveniently located close to major highways, shopping centers and schools. Tenants or agent to verify all information contain herein. Small approved pets are allowed.