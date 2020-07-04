8104 Zephyr Court

NICE HOME ON CUL-DE-SAC STREET FEATURING LARGE LIVING AREA WITH PREWIRED SURROUND SOUND. LOT OF ROOM IN FENCED BACKYARD FOR PLAY. EASY ACCESS TO SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS. WALKING TRAIL NEARBY, AND NEAR ELEMENTARY SCHOOL.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
