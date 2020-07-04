Cute one bedroom one bath home! Good sized living area. Kitchen with plenty of storage space plus washer and dryer hookups! Good sized bedroom. Large backyard. Convenient location! A must see that won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 810 Magnolia Street have any available units?
810 Magnolia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 810 Magnolia Street have?
Some of 810 Magnolia Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 Magnolia Street currently offering any rent specials?
810 Magnolia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.