All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 809 Sandalwood Lane.
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
809 Sandalwood Lane
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:00 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
809 Sandalwood Lane
809 Sandalwood Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
809 Sandalwood Lane, Arlington, TX 76017
Amenities
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated home in Arlington, central to shopping and close to all highways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 809 Sandalwood Lane have any available units?
809 Sandalwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 809 Sandalwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
809 Sandalwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Sandalwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 809 Sandalwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 809 Sandalwood Lane offer parking?
No, 809 Sandalwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 809 Sandalwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Sandalwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Sandalwood Lane have a pool?
No, 809 Sandalwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 809 Sandalwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 809 Sandalwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Sandalwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 Sandalwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 809 Sandalwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 809 Sandalwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
