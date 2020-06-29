808 Custer Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Townhouse on Custer Street and Collins. Large Living area with fireplace, dining area, kitchen with Refrigerator and Washer / Dryer connections in Hall. Fenced in yard with a Security Gate leading to 2 Car Garage. Must See. Close to Restaurants, Shopping and Entertainment.

Applications completed on our webpage $60 per each applicant over 18. Pets approved on an individual basis, $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet limit 2. Administrative Fee $125



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.