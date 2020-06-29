All apartments in Arlington
808 Custer Street
Last updated March 20 2019 at 7:14 PM

808 Custer Street

808 Custer Street · No Longer Available
Location

808 Custer Street, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Townhouse on Custer Street and Collins. Large Living area with fireplace, dining area, kitchen with Refrigerator and Washer / Dryer connections in Hall. Fenced in yard with a Security Gate leading to 2 Car Garage. Must See. Close to Restaurants, Shopping and Entertainment.
Applications completed on our webpage $60 per each applicant over 18. Pets approved on an individual basis, $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet limit 2. Administrative Fee $125

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 Custer Street have any available units?
808 Custer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 808 Custer Street have?
Some of 808 Custer Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 Custer Street currently offering any rent specials?
808 Custer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Custer Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 808 Custer Street is pet friendly.
Does 808 Custer Street offer parking?
Yes, 808 Custer Street offers parking.
Does 808 Custer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 Custer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Custer Street have a pool?
No, 808 Custer Street does not have a pool.
Does 808 Custer Street have accessible units?
No, 808 Custer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Custer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 Custer Street does not have units with dishwashers.

