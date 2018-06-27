All apartments in Arlington
Last updated February 1 2020 at 11:22 PM

807 Bastrop Drive

807 Bastrop Drive · No Longer Available
Location

807 Bastrop Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Southwind

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pool
playground
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
A lovely 3-bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a community pool and playground. The beautiful home offers a great floorplan with a large kitchen, granite countertops and tall cabinets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 Bastrop Drive have any available units?
807 Bastrop Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 Bastrop Drive have?
Some of 807 Bastrop Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 Bastrop Drive currently offering any rent specials?
807 Bastrop Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Bastrop Drive pet-friendly?
No, 807 Bastrop Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 807 Bastrop Drive offer parking?
No, 807 Bastrop Drive does not offer parking.
Does 807 Bastrop Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 Bastrop Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Bastrop Drive have a pool?
Yes, 807 Bastrop Drive has a pool.
Does 807 Bastrop Drive have accessible units?
No, 807 Bastrop Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Bastrop Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 Bastrop Drive has units with dishwashers.

