Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 807 Bastrop Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
807 Bastrop Drive
Last updated February 1 2020 at 11:22 PM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
807 Bastrop Drive
807 Bastrop Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
807 Bastrop Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Southwind
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
playground
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
A lovely 3-bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a community pool and playground. The beautiful home offers a great floorplan with a large kitchen, granite countertops and tall cabinets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 807 Bastrop Drive have any available units?
807 Bastrop Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 807 Bastrop Drive have?
Some of 807 Bastrop Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 807 Bastrop Drive currently offering any rent specials?
807 Bastrop Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Bastrop Drive pet-friendly?
No, 807 Bastrop Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 807 Bastrop Drive offer parking?
No, 807 Bastrop Drive does not offer parking.
Does 807 Bastrop Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 Bastrop Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Bastrop Drive have a pool?
Yes, 807 Bastrop Drive has a pool.
Does 807 Bastrop Drive have accessible units?
No, 807 Bastrop Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Bastrop Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 Bastrop Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Autumnwood
2409 Fallwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Equinox
2420 E Abram St
Arlington, TX 76010
Trinity Trace
1707 Trinity Height Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Stadium 700
700 E Randol Mill Rd
Arlington, TX 76011
404 Border
404 E Border St
Arlington, TX 76010
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Villa Del Mar
5234 Villa del Mar Ave
Arlington, TX 76017
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly Apartments
Arlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Town North
Parkway North
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Texas at Arlington
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center