Arlington, TX
806 Tanglewood Lane
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:06 AM

806 Tanglewood Lane

806 Tanglewood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

806 Tanglewood Lane, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Home for Lease in Arlington. - Beautiful 4 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Home for Lease in Arlington. 2012 sq ft. High ceilings. Big windows brings lots of natural lights. Very spacious living room with wood burning fire place, built in book shelf and skylights. Large kitchen fully equipped with Refrigerator, Electric Cook top, Electric Double Oven, Double Drawer Dishwasher and Microwave. Split floor plan. Huge master suite with two walk in closets - one for her and one for him. Double vanities. 3 other rooms are very spacious as well. This property have a huge sun room perfect for family entertainment. Large backyard and 2 car garage.

Please go to our website to schedule appointment or to submit application - www. FortWorthPropertyManager.com.

Please go to www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.

If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427

(RLNE4771284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 Tanglewood Lane have any available units?
806 Tanglewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 806 Tanglewood Lane have?
Some of 806 Tanglewood Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 Tanglewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
806 Tanglewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 Tanglewood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 806 Tanglewood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 806 Tanglewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 806 Tanglewood Lane offers parking.
Does 806 Tanglewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 806 Tanglewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 Tanglewood Lane have a pool?
No, 806 Tanglewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 806 Tanglewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 806 Tanglewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 806 Tanglewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 806 Tanglewood Lane has units with dishwashers.

