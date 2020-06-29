All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8039 Mcmurtry Drive

8039 Mcmurtry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8039 Mcmurtry Drive, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8039 Mcmurtry Drive have any available units?
8039 Mcmurtry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 8039 Mcmurtry Drive have?
Some of 8039 Mcmurtry Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8039 Mcmurtry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8039 Mcmurtry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8039 Mcmurtry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8039 Mcmurtry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 8039 Mcmurtry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8039 Mcmurtry Drive offers parking.
Does 8039 Mcmurtry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8039 Mcmurtry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8039 Mcmurtry Drive have a pool?
No, 8039 Mcmurtry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8039 Mcmurtry Drive have accessible units?
No, 8039 Mcmurtry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8039 Mcmurtry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8039 Mcmurtry Drive has units with dishwashers.

