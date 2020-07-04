All apartments in Arlington
8033 Mcmurtry Drive
8033 Mcmurtry Drive

8033 Mcmurtry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8033 Mcmurtry Drive, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8033 Mcmurtry Drive have any available units?
8033 Mcmurtry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 8033 Mcmurtry Drive have?
Some of 8033 Mcmurtry Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8033 Mcmurtry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8033 Mcmurtry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8033 Mcmurtry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8033 Mcmurtry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 8033 Mcmurtry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8033 Mcmurtry Drive offers parking.
Does 8033 Mcmurtry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8033 Mcmurtry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8033 Mcmurtry Drive have a pool?
No, 8033 Mcmurtry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8033 Mcmurtry Drive have accessible units?
No, 8033 Mcmurtry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8033 Mcmurtry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8033 Mcmurtry Drive has units with dishwashers.

