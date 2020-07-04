All apartments in Arlington
Last updated April 20 2019 at 5:37 AM

8015 Blue Duck Trail

8015 Blue Duck Trail · No Longer Available
Location

8015 Blue Duck Trail, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOVELY WELL CARED FOR HOME. MOVE IN READY. GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTER TOP INSTALLED APRIL 2019. EAT IN KITCHEN COMPLETE WITH REFRIGERATOR. TENANT TO VERIFY SCHOOLS MANSFIELD SCHOOLS.
NO PETS OWNER-AGENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8015 Blue Duck Trail have any available units?
8015 Blue Duck Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 8015 Blue Duck Trail have?
Some of 8015 Blue Duck Trail's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8015 Blue Duck Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8015 Blue Duck Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8015 Blue Duck Trail pet-friendly?
No, 8015 Blue Duck Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 8015 Blue Duck Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8015 Blue Duck Trail offers parking.
Does 8015 Blue Duck Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8015 Blue Duck Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8015 Blue Duck Trail have a pool?
No, 8015 Blue Duck Trail does not have a pool.
Does 8015 Blue Duck Trail have accessible units?
No, 8015 Blue Duck Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8015 Blue Duck Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8015 Blue Duck Trail has units with dishwashers.

