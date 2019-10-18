Rent Calculator
801 Timber Oaks Lane
801 Timber Oaks Lane
·
Location
801 Timber Oaks Lane, Arlington, TX 76010
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 801 Timber Oaks Lane have any available units?
801 Timber Oaks Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 801 Timber Oaks Lane have?
Some of 801 Timber Oaks Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 801 Timber Oaks Lane currently offering any rent specials?
801 Timber Oaks Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Timber Oaks Lane pet-friendly?
No, 801 Timber Oaks Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 801 Timber Oaks Lane offer parking?
Yes, 801 Timber Oaks Lane offers parking.
Does 801 Timber Oaks Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 Timber Oaks Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Timber Oaks Lane have a pool?
No, 801 Timber Oaks Lane does not have a pool.
Does 801 Timber Oaks Lane have accessible units?
No, 801 Timber Oaks Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Timber Oaks Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 Timber Oaks Lane has units with dishwashers.
