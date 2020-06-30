Rent Calculator
801 Clover Park Drive
Last updated November 4 2019 at 8:19 AM
801 Clover Park Drive
801 Clover Park Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
801 Clover Park Drive, Arlington, TX 76013
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Looking for a house to rent before the Holidays This one will be great! Lovely wooded corner lot, is in a great neighborhood, convenience central location near shopping area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 801 Clover Park Drive have any available units?
801 Clover Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 801 Clover Park Drive have?
Some of 801 Clover Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 801 Clover Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
801 Clover Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Clover Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 801 Clover Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 801 Clover Park Drive offer parking?
No, 801 Clover Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 801 Clover Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 Clover Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Clover Park Drive have a pool?
No, 801 Clover Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 801 Clover Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 801 Clover Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Clover Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 Clover Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
