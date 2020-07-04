All apartments in Arlington
8005 McMurtry Drive

8005 Mcmurtry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8005 Mcmurtry Drive, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8005 McMurtry Drive have any available units?
8005 McMurtry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 8005 McMurtry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8005 McMurtry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8005 McMurtry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8005 McMurtry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8005 McMurtry Drive offer parking?
No, 8005 McMurtry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8005 McMurtry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8005 McMurtry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8005 McMurtry Drive have a pool?
No, 8005 McMurtry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8005 McMurtry Drive have accessible units?
No, 8005 McMurtry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8005 McMurtry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8005 McMurtry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8005 McMurtry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8005 McMurtry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

