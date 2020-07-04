8003 Blue Duck Trail

Four bedroom and two bath home in Arlington Texas. Convenient to shopping,entertaining, and dining. The beautiful kitchen includes updated stainless steel appliances and lots of space to cook and entertain. Make this home yours today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
