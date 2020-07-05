800 Sesame Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Nicely cared for modern home with ceramic tile, fireplace and SS kitchen appliances. Very clean and move-in ready! Fenced in backyard and we are pet friendly with addtional deposits. Available for March 1 move in.