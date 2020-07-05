All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 6 2020 at 2:22 AM

800 Sesame Drive

800 Sesame Drive · No Longer Available
Location

800 Sesame Drive, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nicely cared for modern home with ceramic tile, fireplace and SS kitchen appliances. Very clean and move-in ready! Fenced in backyard and we are pet friendly with addtional deposits. Available for March 1 move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Sesame Drive have any available units?
800 Sesame Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 Sesame Drive have?
Some of 800 Sesame Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Sesame Drive currently offering any rent specials?
800 Sesame Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Sesame Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 Sesame Drive is pet friendly.
Does 800 Sesame Drive offer parking?
Yes, 800 Sesame Drive offers parking.
Does 800 Sesame Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Sesame Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Sesame Drive have a pool?
No, 800 Sesame Drive does not have a pool.
Does 800 Sesame Drive have accessible units?
No, 800 Sesame Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Sesame Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 Sesame Drive has units with dishwashers.

