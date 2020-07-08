All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 800 Benge Drive - 28.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
800 Benge Drive - 28
Last updated April 29 2020 at 2:01 AM

800 Benge Drive - 28

800 Benge Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

800 Benge Dr, Arlington, TX 76013

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
The highly sought after University Terrace Apartments now has unit #28 available for a Mid May Move In!

This is a must see 2 Bedroom 1 Bath split model Apartment Home. LOCATION REALLY IS EVERYTHING!

During this challenging time with COVID-19 at University Terrace you are surrounded by everything you need.

All the necessities in the area are only a part of what makes University Terrace a great place to live. #28 offers a spacious living room with a built in entertainment area. This is a split model with bedrooms on each side of the apartment. The bedrooms have Brushed Nickle Mirrored Closets that add to the updated look of the rooms. The Energy Efficient Ceiling Fans in the bedrooms offer balanced lighting while keeping cost down. Enjoy a night in with a home cooked meal created in your galley style kitchen. The kitchen has been updated with New Cabinets, Black Appliances and Granite Countertops.

Exterior Amenities include:
Gated Community
Updated On-site Laundry Facility
Excellent On Call Management
24 Hr on call Maintenance
Ample Parking

Additional Amenities Include:
Internet *FREE
Water *FREE
Trash *FREE
*Tenant responsible for electric

Call now to schedule your self tour! First come first serve!

**We are a pet friendly community allowing up to 2 pets per apartment. Pet rent is $25 per pet, per month.
We do require 3x the rent for income, no Felonies or landlord debts for 10 yrs.**

Lease now and be within walking distance of University of Texas at Arlington.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Benge Drive - 28 have any available units?
800 Benge Drive - 28 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 Benge Drive - 28 have?
Some of 800 Benge Drive - 28's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Benge Drive - 28 currently offering any rent specials?
800 Benge Drive - 28 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Benge Drive - 28 pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 Benge Drive - 28 is pet friendly.
Does 800 Benge Drive - 28 offer parking?
Yes, 800 Benge Drive - 28 offers parking.
Does 800 Benge Drive - 28 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Benge Drive - 28 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Benge Drive - 28 have a pool?
No, 800 Benge Drive - 28 does not have a pool.
Does 800 Benge Drive - 28 have accessible units?
No, 800 Benge Drive - 28 does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Benge Drive - 28 have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 Benge Drive - 28 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakley Apartments
501 Green Oaks Ct
Arlington, TX 76006
Aria
2513 Summer Tree Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane
Arlington, TX 76017
The Park at Ashford
3550 S Fielder Rd
Arlington, TX 76015
The Madrid
2711 Trinity Bend Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Parkwood Square Estates
4019 Park Square Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Villa Del Mar
5234 Villa del Mar Ave
Arlington, TX 76017

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center