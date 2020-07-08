800 Benge Drive - 28

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance internet access

The highly sought after University Terrace Apartments now has unit #28 available for a Mid May Move In!



This is a must see 2 Bedroom 1 Bath split model Apartment Home. LOCATION REALLY IS EVERYTHING!



During this challenging time with COVID-19 at University Terrace you are surrounded by everything you need.



All the necessities in the area are only a part of what makes University Terrace a great place to live. #28 offers a spacious living room with a built in entertainment area. This is a split model with bedrooms on each side of the apartment. The bedrooms have Brushed Nickle Mirrored Closets that add to the updated look of the rooms. The Energy Efficient Ceiling Fans in the bedrooms offer balanced lighting while keeping cost down. Enjoy a night in with a home cooked meal created in your galley style kitchen. The kitchen has been updated with New Cabinets, Black Appliances and Granite Countertops.



Exterior Amenities include:

Gated Community

Updated On-site Laundry Facility

Excellent On Call Management

24 Hr on call Maintenance

Ample Parking



Additional Amenities Include:

Internet *FREE

Water *FREE

Trash *FREE

*Tenant responsible for electric



Call now to schedule your self tour! First come first serve!



**We are a pet friendly community allowing up to 2 pets per apartment. Pet rent is $25 per pet, per month.

We do require 3x the rent for income, no Felonies or landlord debts for 10 yrs.**



Lease now and be within walking distance of University of Texas at Arlington.