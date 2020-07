Amenities

Beautiful upscale home features hard surface floors throughout and a study with custom cabinetry. The kitchen features granite countertops, a gas range and plenty of counter space and storage. Split bedroom floor plan. Double vanity and separate shower in Master Suite with walk in closest. Covered patio with extended entertainment area. Great curb appeal and located on a cul de sac street walking distance to park. Community pool and playground.