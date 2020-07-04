All apartments in Arlington
Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:47 PM

7905 Copper Canyon Dr

7905 Copper Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7905 Copper Canyon Drive, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
A spacious and move-in ready 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Arlington is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=gVG8FD16QX&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7905 Copper Canyon Dr have any available units?
7905 Copper Canyon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 7905 Copper Canyon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7905 Copper Canyon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7905 Copper Canyon Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7905 Copper Canyon Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 7905 Copper Canyon Dr offer parking?
No, 7905 Copper Canyon Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7905 Copper Canyon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7905 Copper Canyon Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7905 Copper Canyon Dr have a pool?
No, 7905 Copper Canyon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7905 Copper Canyon Dr have accessible units?
No, 7905 Copper Canyon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7905 Copper Canyon Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7905 Copper Canyon Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7905 Copper Canyon Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7905 Copper Canyon Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

