All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 7902 Shoshoni Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
7902 Shoshoni Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7902 Shoshoni Drive

7902 Shoshoni Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7902 Shoshoni Drive, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7902 Shoshoni Drive have any available units?
7902 Shoshoni Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 7902 Shoshoni Drive have?
Some of 7902 Shoshoni Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7902 Shoshoni Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7902 Shoshoni Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7902 Shoshoni Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7902 Shoshoni Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 7902 Shoshoni Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7902 Shoshoni Drive offers parking.
Does 7902 Shoshoni Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7902 Shoshoni Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7902 Shoshoni Drive have a pool?
No, 7902 Shoshoni Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7902 Shoshoni Drive have accessible units?
No, 7902 Shoshoni Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7902 Shoshoni Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7902 Shoshoni Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Villa Townhomes
509 North Elm Street
Arlington, TX 76011
6Eleven Lamar
611 E Lamar Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Bravo
2108 Calais Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Oakchase
4924 Sigmond Dr
Arlington, TX 76017
Walnut Ridge
2500 Burney Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Windsprint
2305 Windsprint Way
Arlington, TX 76014
The Mark at 2600
2624 Southern Hills Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Cinnamon Park Apartments
2612 Cinnamon Park Cir
Arlington, TX 76016

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center