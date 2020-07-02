All apartments in Arlington
Last updated September 16 2019 at 8:08 AM

7809 Regent Drive

7809 Regent Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7809 Regent Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application fees and $150 admin fee**

Charming 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,209 sq ft, 2 story home in Arlington! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7809 Regent Drive have any available units?
7809 Regent Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 7809 Regent Drive have?
Some of 7809 Regent Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7809 Regent Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7809 Regent Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7809 Regent Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7809 Regent Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7809 Regent Drive offer parking?
No, 7809 Regent Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7809 Regent Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7809 Regent Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7809 Regent Drive have a pool?
No, 7809 Regent Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7809 Regent Drive have accessible units?
No, 7809 Regent Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7809 Regent Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7809 Regent Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

