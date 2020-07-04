7725 Water Fowl Trail, Arlington, TX 76002 Deer Creek
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
oven
3 bedroom home in Mansfield ISD. This home features a huge kitchen and spacious living areas. A bonus room is located upstairs. Master bedroom features separate shower garden tub and walk in closet. This home is a must see. Tenant to verify schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
