Amenities

Unit Amenities refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly game room

South Arlington 3/2/2, Mansfield ISD - Quiet Neighborhood, Great Location, and Mansfield ISD. Well updated open floor plan, with beautiful wood style ceramic floors. Stainless Steel Refrigerator. Split bedroom 3 bedroom arrangement, with an extra room for a game room, study or play room. 8 ft privacy fencing. Come and see!! We are in the process of doing some minor touch up repairs for our next tenant.



