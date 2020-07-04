All apartments in Arlington
Last updated September 24 2019 at 11:08 PM

7717 Decoy Drive

7717 Decoy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7717 Decoy Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Deer Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1705 Sqft,
Previously occupied by owner. Features an open concept, wood flooring, and 3 car garage! With a very spacious back yard and a covered patio.

Agent please verify all information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7717 Decoy Drive have any available units?
7717 Decoy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 7717 Decoy Drive have?
Some of 7717 Decoy Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7717 Decoy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7717 Decoy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7717 Decoy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7717 Decoy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 7717 Decoy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7717 Decoy Drive offers parking.
Does 7717 Decoy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7717 Decoy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7717 Decoy Drive have a pool?
No, 7717 Decoy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7717 Decoy Drive have accessible units?
No, 7717 Decoy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7717 Decoy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7717 Decoy Drive has units with dishwashers.

