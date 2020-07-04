7717 Decoy Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1705 Sqft,

Previously occupied by owner. Features an open concept, wood flooring, and 3 car garage! With a very spacious back yard and a covered patio.



Agent please verify all information.