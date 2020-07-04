Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 7717 Decoy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
7717 Decoy Drive
Last updated September 24 2019 at 11:08 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7717 Decoy Drive
7717 Decoy Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
7717 Decoy Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Deer Creek
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1705 Sqft,
Previously occupied by owner. Features an open concept, wood flooring, and 3 car garage! With a very spacious back yard and a covered patio.
Agent please verify all information.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7717 Decoy Drive have any available units?
7717 Decoy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7717 Decoy Drive have?
Some of 7717 Decoy Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7717 Decoy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7717 Decoy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7717 Decoy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7717 Decoy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 7717 Decoy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7717 Decoy Drive offers parking.
Does 7717 Decoy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7717 Decoy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7717 Decoy Drive have a pool?
No, 7717 Decoy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7717 Decoy Drive have accessible units?
No, 7717 Decoy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7717 Decoy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7717 Decoy Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons
425 East Lamar Boulevard
Arlington, TX 76011
Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane
Arlington, TX 76017
Heather Ridge
2706 Heather Hill Ct
Arlington, TX 75050
Vine
711 Trinity Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Belmont Estates
901 East Greenway Glen Dr
Arlington, TX 76012
Walnut Creek
5901 Valleycreek Ln
Arlington, TX 76017
Fielder Crossing
1727 Westview Ter
Arlington, TX 76013
404 Border
404 E Border St
Arlington, TX 76010
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly Apartments
Arlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Town North
Parkway North
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Texas at Arlington
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center