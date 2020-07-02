All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 9 2019 at 1:57 AM

7708 Cresswell Court

7708 Cresswell Court · No Longer Available
Location

7708 Cresswell Court, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7708 Cresswell Court have any available units?
7708 Cresswell Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 7708 Cresswell Court have?
Some of 7708 Cresswell Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7708 Cresswell Court currently offering any rent specials?
7708 Cresswell Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7708 Cresswell Court pet-friendly?
No, 7708 Cresswell Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 7708 Cresswell Court offer parking?
Yes, 7708 Cresswell Court offers parking.
Does 7708 Cresswell Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7708 Cresswell Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7708 Cresswell Court have a pool?
No, 7708 Cresswell Court does not have a pool.
Does 7708 Cresswell Court have accessible units?
No, 7708 Cresswell Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7708 Cresswell Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7708 Cresswell Court has units with dishwashers.

