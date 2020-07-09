7519 Tin Cup Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Beautiful open floor plan home in Mansfield ISD AVAILABLE FOR JUNE 1ST MOVE IN. Split bedroom arrangement. Formal dining can be used as a study. Kitchen offers abundant counter space that opens to the breakfast area and family room. Master suite with laminate wood flooring. Beautiful spacious backyard with a nice deck for outdoor entertainment and a storage shed. Conveniently located close to hwys, schools and shopping center. Agent or tenants to verify all info. contain herein. SORRY NO PETS NO SMOKING INDOOR.