7505 Cresswell Drive
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:57 PM

7505 Cresswell Drive

7505 Cresswell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7505 Cresswell Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fees**

Charming 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,182 sq ft, 2 story home in Arlington! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7505 Cresswell Drive have any available units?
7505 Cresswell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 7505 Cresswell Drive have?
Some of 7505 Cresswell Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7505 Cresswell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7505 Cresswell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7505 Cresswell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7505 Cresswell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7505 Cresswell Drive offer parking?
No, 7505 Cresswell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7505 Cresswell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7505 Cresswell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7505 Cresswell Drive have a pool?
No, 7505 Cresswell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7505 Cresswell Drive have accessible units?
No, 7505 Cresswell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7505 Cresswell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7505 Cresswell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

