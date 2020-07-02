All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 750 Ponselle Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
750 Ponselle Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

750 Ponselle Drive

750 Ponselle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

750 Ponselle Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,353 sf home is located in Arlington, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 Ponselle Drive have any available units?
750 Ponselle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 750 Ponselle Drive have?
Some of 750 Ponselle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 Ponselle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
750 Ponselle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 Ponselle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 750 Ponselle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 750 Ponselle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 750 Ponselle Drive offers parking.
Does 750 Ponselle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 750 Ponselle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 Ponselle Drive have a pool?
No, 750 Ponselle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 750 Ponselle Drive have accessible units?
No, 750 Ponselle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 750 Ponselle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 750 Ponselle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Villa Townhomes
509 North Elm Street
Arlington, TX 76011
Felix Apartment Homes
2004 Sherry St
Arlington, TX 76010
Heather Ridge
2706 Heather Hill Ct
Arlington, TX 75050
Regency Apartments
2507 Airport Cir
Arlington, TX 76010
Remington Meadows
903 Ashford Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Parkwood Square Estates
4019 Park Square Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Bardin Oaks
4624 Windstone Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way
Arlington, TX 76017

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center