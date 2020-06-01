Rent Calculator
732 Greenridge Drive
732 Greenridge Drive
732 Greenridge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Arlington
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Location
732 Greenridge Drive, Arlington, TX 76017
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This cozy and wonderful 4bd 2bth home is a must see offering over 1600 SqFt of living space, a private master suite downstairs, and a great backyard!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 732 Greenridge Drive have any available units?
732 Greenridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 732 Greenridge Drive have?
Some of 732 Greenridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 732 Greenridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
732 Greenridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 732 Greenridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 732 Greenridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 732 Greenridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 732 Greenridge Drive offers parking.
Does 732 Greenridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 732 Greenridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 732 Greenridge Drive have a pool?
No, 732 Greenridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 732 Greenridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 732 Greenridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 732 Greenridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 732 Greenridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
