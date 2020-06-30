All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 7302 Lighthouse Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
7302 Lighthouse Road
Last updated September 13 2019 at 1:24 AM

7302 Lighthouse Road

7302 Lighthouse Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7302 Lighthouse Road, Arlington, TX 76002
Lake Port Village

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7302 Lighthouse Road have any available units?
7302 Lighthouse Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 7302 Lighthouse Road currently offering any rent specials?
7302 Lighthouse Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7302 Lighthouse Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7302 Lighthouse Road is pet friendly.
Does 7302 Lighthouse Road offer parking?
Yes, 7302 Lighthouse Road offers parking.
Does 7302 Lighthouse Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7302 Lighthouse Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7302 Lighthouse Road have a pool?
Yes, 7302 Lighthouse Road has a pool.
Does 7302 Lighthouse Road have accessible units?
No, 7302 Lighthouse Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7302 Lighthouse Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7302 Lighthouse Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7302 Lighthouse Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7302 Lighthouse Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle
Arlington, TX 76001
Felix Apartment Homes
2004 Sherry St
Arlington, TX 76010
Regency Apartments
2507 Airport Cir
Arlington, TX 76010
Waterdance I & II
400 E Pioneer Parkway
Arlington, TX 76010
Equinox
2420 E Abram St
Arlington, TX 76010
Oakchase
4924 Sigmond Dr
Arlington, TX 76017
Oaks Of Arlington
2100 Ascension Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center