Last updated November 20 2019 at 5:41 AM

7302 Cresswell Drive

7302 Cresswell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7302 Cresswell Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
game room
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has an open floor plan with plenty of room for entertaining. All 4 bedrooms and utility upstairs, large open area great for a game room, home has large fenced backyard in nice quiet neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7302 Cresswell Drive have any available units?
7302 Cresswell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 7302 Cresswell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7302 Cresswell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7302 Cresswell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7302 Cresswell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 7302 Cresswell Drive offer parking?
No, 7302 Cresswell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7302 Cresswell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7302 Cresswell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7302 Cresswell Drive have a pool?
No, 7302 Cresswell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7302 Cresswell Drive have accessible units?
No, 7302 Cresswell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7302 Cresswell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7302 Cresswell Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7302 Cresswell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7302 Cresswell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

