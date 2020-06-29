This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has an open floor plan with plenty of room for entertaining. All 4 bedrooms and utility upstairs, large open area great for a game room, home has large fenced backyard in nice quiet neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7302 Cresswell Drive have any available units?
7302 Cresswell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 7302 Cresswell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7302 Cresswell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.