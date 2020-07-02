All apartments in Arlington
7300 Cresswell Drive

7300 Cresswell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7300 Cresswell Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Nice newer 3-2-2 brick home for lease in highly desired Mansfield ISD attendance zone!!! Great open floor plan with neutral colors and just minutes to major shopping areas and restaurants! Owners are also installing new wood fence soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7300 Cresswell Drive have any available units?
7300 Cresswell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 7300 Cresswell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7300 Cresswell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7300 Cresswell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7300 Cresswell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 7300 Cresswell Drive offer parking?
No, 7300 Cresswell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7300 Cresswell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7300 Cresswell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7300 Cresswell Drive have a pool?
No, 7300 Cresswell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7300 Cresswell Drive have accessible units?
No, 7300 Cresswell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7300 Cresswell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7300 Cresswell Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7300 Cresswell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7300 Cresswell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

