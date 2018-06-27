Rent Calculator
Arlington, TX
/
729 Crownpoint Ct.
Last updated December 2 2019 at 12:36 PM
1 of 1
729 Crownpoint Ct.
729 Crownpoint Court
·
Location
729 Crownpoint Court, Arlington, TX 76002
The Crossing at Ruidosa
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful in s arlington -
(RLNE5355144)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 729 Crownpoint Ct. have any available units?
729 Crownpoint Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 729 Crownpoint Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
729 Crownpoint Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 Crownpoint Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 729 Crownpoint Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 729 Crownpoint Ct. offer parking?
No, 729 Crownpoint Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 729 Crownpoint Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 729 Crownpoint Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 Crownpoint Ct. have a pool?
No, 729 Crownpoint Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 729 Crownpoint Ct. have accessible units?
No, 729 Crownpoint Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 729 Crownpoint Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 729 Crownpoint Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 729 Crownpoint Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 729 Crownpoint Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
