Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
726 lemon Drive
Last updated June 2 2019 at 1:43 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
726 lemon Drive
726 Lemon Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
726 Lemon Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Village of Fairfield
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 726 lemon Drive have any available units?
726 lemon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 726 lemon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
726 lemon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 lemon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 726 lemon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 726 lemon Drive offer parking?
No, 726 lemon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 726 lemon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 726 lemon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 lemon Drive have a pool?
No, 726 lemon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 726 lemon Drive have accessible units?
No, 726 lemon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 726 lemon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 726 lemon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 726 lemon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 726 lemon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
