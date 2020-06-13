Rent Calculator
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
725 Parkford Lane
1 of 11
725 Parkford Lane
725 Parkford Lane
No Longer Available
Location
725 Parkford Lane, Arlington, TX 76001
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 725 Parkford Lane have any available units?
725 Parkford Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 725 Parkford Lane have?
Some of 725 Parkford Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 725 Parkford Lane currently offering any rent specials?
725 Parkford Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 Parkford Lane pet-friendly?
No, 725 Parkford Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 725 Parkford Lane offer parking?
Yes, 725 Parkford Lane offers parking.
Does 725 Parkford Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 Parkford Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 Parkford Lane have a pool?
No, 725 Parkford Lane does not have a pool.
Does 725 Parkford Lane have accessible units?
No, 725 Parkford Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 725 Parkford Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 725 Parkford Lane has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
