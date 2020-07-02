All apartments in Arlington
725 Cornfield Drive
725 Cornfield Drive

725 Cornfield Drive
Location

725 Cornfield Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*It is a scam if you see this home listed at a lower price. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features*
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,270 sq ft, 1 story home in Arlington! Spacious living room with fireplace! Open kitchen concept. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 Cornfield Drive have any available units?
725 Cornfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 725 Cornfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
725 Cornfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 Cornfield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 725 Cornfield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 725 Cornfield Drive offer parking?
No, 725 Cornfield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 725 Cornfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 Cornfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 Cornfield Drive have a pool?
No, 725 Cornfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 725 Cornfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 725 Cornfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 725 Cornfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 725 Cornfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 725 Cornfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 725 Cornfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

