Arlington, TX
721 Charles City Drive
Last updated October 14 2019 at 8:04 AM

721 Charles City Drive

721 Charles City Drive · No Longer Available
Location

721 Charles City Drive, Arlington, TX 76018

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fees**

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,575 sq ft, 1 story home in Arlington! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 Charles City Drive have any available units?
721 Charles City Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 721 Charles City Drive have?
Some of 721 Charles City Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 Charles City Drive currently offering any rent specials?
721 Charles City Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 Charles City Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 721 Charles City Drive is pet friendly.
Does 721 Charles City Drive offer parking?
No, 721 Charles City Drive does not offer parking.
Does 721 Charles City Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 Charles City Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 Charles City Drive have a pool?
No, 721 Charles City Drive does not have a pool.
Does 721 Charles City Drive have accessible units?
No, 721 Charles City Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 721 Charles City Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 721 Charles City Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

