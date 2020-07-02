All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 717 Marlow Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
717 Marlow Place
Last updated March 27 2019 at 10:17 AM

717 Marlow Place

717 Marlow Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

717 Marlow Place, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely Home in Arlington with a Stunning Backyard
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,527 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execu

(RLNE4787914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 Marlow Place have any available units?
717 Marlow Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 717 Marlow Place have?
Some of 717 Marlow Place's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 Marlow Place currently offering any rent specials?
717 Marlow Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Marlow Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 717 Marlow Place is pet friendly.
Does 717 Marlow Place offer parking?
Yes, 717 Marlow Place offers parking.
Does 717 Marlow Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 Marlow Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Marlow Place have a pool?
Yes, 717 Marlow Place has a pool.
Does 717 Marlow Place have accessible units?
No, 717 Marlow Place does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Marlow Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 717 Marlow Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakley Apartments
501 Green Oaks Ct
Arlington, TX 76006
Felix Apartment Homes
2004 Sherry St
Arlington, TX 76010
Heritage Park
1108 Wynncrest Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Regency Apartments
2507 Airport Cir
Arlington, TX 76010
Remington Meadows
903 Ashford Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Current At The Grid
724 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Woodlands of Arlington
2800 Lynnwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Preserve at Turtle Creek
2500 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center