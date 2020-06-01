All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 716 PEACH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
716 PEACH Street
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:15 PM

716 PEACH Street

716 Peach Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

716 Peach Street, Arlington, TX 76011
Town North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home built in 2005 featuring kitchen with breakfast bar; breakfast area off kitchen. Master bath boasts double-sink vanity plus jetted tub. Extra large backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 PEACH Street have any available units?
716 PEACH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 716 PEACH Street have?
Some of 716 PEACH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 PEACH Street currently offering any rent specials?
716 PEACH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 PEACH Street pet-friendly?
No, 716 PEACH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 716 PEACH Street offer parking?
Yes, 716 PEACH Street offers parking.
Does 716 PEACH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 PEACH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 PEACH Street have a pool?
No, 716 PEACH Street does not have a pool.
Does 716 PEACH Street have accessible units?
No, 716 PEACH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 716 PEACH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 PEACH Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
The Hudson Apartment Homes
2508 Forest Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Heritage Park
1108 Wynncrest Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Waterdance I & II
400 E Pioneer Parkway
Arlington, TX 76010
Vine
711 Trinity Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
AMP @ The Grid
765 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Bardin Oaks
4624 Windstone Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Current At The Grid
724 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center