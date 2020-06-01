Rent Calculator
716 PEACH Street
716 PEACH Street
716 Peach Street
Location
716 Peach Street, Arlington, TX 76011
Town North
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home built in 2005 featuring kitchen with breakfast bar; breakfast area off kitchen. Master bath boasts double-sink vanity plus jetted tub. Extra large backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 716 PEACH Street have any available units?
716 PEACH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 716 PEACH Street have?
Some of 716 PEACH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 716 PEACH Street currently offering any rent specials?
716 PEACH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 PEACH Street pet-friendly?
No, 716 PEACH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 716 PEACH Street offer parking?
Yes, 716 PEACH Street offers parking.
Does 716 PEACH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 PEACH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 PEACH Street have a pool?
No, 716 PEACH Street does not have a pool.
Does 716 PEACH Street have accessible units?
No, 716 PEACH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 716 PEACH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 PEACH Street has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
