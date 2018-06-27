All apartments in Arlington
715 Grand Court
715 Grand Court

715 Grand Ct · No Longer Available
Location

715 Grand Ct, Arlington, TX 76013

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedroom apartment. Newly remodeled. Walk to UTA, 2 blocks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Grand Court have any available units?
715 Grand Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 715 Grand Court currently offering any rent specials?
715 Grand Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Grand Court pet-friendly?
No, 715 Grand Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 715 Grand Court offer parking?
Yes, 715 Grand Court offers parking.
Does 715 Grand Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 Grand Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Grand Court have a pool?
No, 715 Grand Court does not have a pool.
Does 715 Grand Court have accessible units?
No, 715 Grand Court does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Grand Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 Grand Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 715 Grand Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 715 Grand Court does not have units with air conditioning.

