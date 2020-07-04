Rent Calculator
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
715 Fossil Hill Drive
Last updated December 3 2019 at 1:12 AM
715 Fossil Hill Drive
715 Fossil Hill Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
715 Fossil Hill Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Fossil Lake
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 715 Fossil Hill Drive have any available units?
715 Fossil Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 715 Fossil Hill Drive have?
Some of 715 Fossil Hill Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 715 Fossil Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
715 Fossil Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Fossil Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 715 Fossil Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 715 Fossil Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 715 Fossil Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 715 Fossil Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 Fossil Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Fossil Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 715 Fossil Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 715 Fossil Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 715 Fossil Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Fossil Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 715 Fossil Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
