Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath - Beautiful 3 bedroom with great open floor plan. This property has a large back yard great for pets. Also

newly remodeled with all new appliances,flooring ,paint and granite counter tops . This property is a must

see. Give us a call ready for move in ASAP!



