Arlington, TX
707 S. Center St.
Last updated April 28 2020 at 6:48 PM

707 S. Center St.

707 South Center Street · No Longer Available
Location

707 South Center Street, Arlington, TX 76010
Heart of Arlington

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
(RLNE2537377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 S. Center St. have any available units?
707 S. Center St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 707 S. Center St. currently offering any rent specials?
707 S. Center St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 S. Center St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 707 S. Center St. is pet friendly.
Does 707 S. Center St. offer parking?
No, 707 S. Center St. does not offer parking.
Does 707 S. Center St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 S. Center St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 S. Center St. have a pool?
No, 707 S. Center St. does not have a pool.
Does 707 S. Center St. have accessible units?
No, 707 S. Center St. does not have accessible units.
Does 707 S. Center St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 707 S. Center St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 707 S. Center St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 707 S. Center St. does not have units with air conditioning.

