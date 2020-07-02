All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 707 Claridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
707 Claridge Drive
Last updated October 29 2019 at 2:56 AM

707 Claridge Drive

707 Claridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

707 Claridge Drive, Arlington, TX 76018

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 Claridge Drive have any available units?
707 Claridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 Claridge Drive have?
Some of 707 Claridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 Claridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
707 Claridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 Claridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 707 Claridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 707 Claridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 707 Claridge Drive offers parking.
Does 707 Claridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 Claridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 Claridge Drive have a pool?
No, 707 Claridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 707 Claridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 707 Claridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 707 Claridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 707 Claridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle
Arlington, TX 76001
Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Aspen Court
2305 Ashcroft Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Regency Apartments
2507 Airport Cir
Arlington, TX 76010
Autumnwood
2409 Fallwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Vine
711 Trinity Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
AMP @ The Grid
765 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Woodlands of Arlington
2800 Lynnwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76013

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center