706 White Fields Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

Very nice well cared for property. Spacious Kitchen with plenty of counter space comes with Fridge, dishwasher, disposal and Washer dryer. Open concept. Large living area Separate utility room. Oversized living area and master bedroom. Secondary Bedrooms are large with great closet space. Master bath has shower tub combo with double vanities. Dining area overlooks open patio. Deposit is the same as the rent. Pets on case by case basis. $65 app fee per person 18 or older occupying the property. Must have good rental history and be able to prove income.