All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 706 White Fields Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
706 White Fields Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

706 White Fields Way

706 White Fields Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

706 White Fields Way, Arlington, TX 76002
Harris Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Very nice well cared for property. Spacious Kitchen with plenty of counter space comes with Fridge, dishwasher, disposal and Washer dryer. Open concept. Large living area Separate utility room. Oversized living area and master bedroom. Secondary Bedrooms are large with great closet space. Master bath has shower tub combo with double vanities. Dining area overlooks open patio. Deposit is the same as the rent. Pets on case by case basis. $65 app fee per person 18 or older occupying the property. Must have good rental history and be able to prove income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 White Fields Way have any available units?
706 White Fields Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 706 White Fields Way have?
Some of 706 White Fields Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 White Fields Way currently offering any rent specials?
706 White Fields Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 White Fields Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 706 White Fields Way is pet friendly.
Does 706 White Fields Way offer parking?
No, 706 White Fields Way does not offer parking.
Does 706 White Fields Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 706 White Fields Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 White Fields Way have a pool?
No, 706 White Fields Way does not have a pool.
Does 706 White Fields Way have accessible units?
No, 706 White Fields Way does not have accessible units.
Does 706 White Fields Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 706 White Fields Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Park at Ashford
3550 S Fielder Rd
Arlington, TX 76015
Ventura
2601 Furrs St
Arlington, TX 76006
Equinox
2420 E Abram St
Arlington, TX 76010
Belmont Estates
901 East Greenway Glen Dr
Arlington, TX 76012
Hunters Point
1805 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Walnut Creek
5901 Valleycreek Ln
Arlington, TX 76017
The Mark at 2600
2624 Southern Hills Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd
Arlington, TX 76015

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center