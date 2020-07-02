All apartments in Arlington
Last updated January 12 2020 at 3:33 PM

705 Langford Drive

705 Langford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

705 Langford Drive, Arlington, TX 76018

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Langford Drive have any available units?
705 Langford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 705 Langford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
705 Langford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Langford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 705 Langford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 705 Langford Drive offer parking?
No, 705 Langford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 705 Langford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Langford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Langford Drive have a pool?
No, 705 Langford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 705 Langford Drive have accessible units?
No, 705 Langford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Langford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 Langford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 705 Langford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 705 Langford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

